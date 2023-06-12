Held the 2nd in a row open championship of the club with a large caliber pistol | Info

In the City of Sports, every day is marked by some sporting activity, championship or tournament, especially on weekends!

Source: Promo/Subotica lives

The past weekend in Subotica was marked by the Shooting Club “Spartak”, which, in addition to the phenomenal results achieved at the National Championship, successfully organizes its own tournaments, which are more and more popular every year!

The second Open Club Championship with a large-caliber pistol was held on Saturday at the city shooting range. The number of people interested in participating in the tournament increases every year, which is more than a good indicator that this sport will continue to dominate in the years ahead. Given that it is an open team tournament, this was also a great opportunity for citizens to get to know the responsible handling of weapons on the spot, under the strict supervision of judges. The tournament was held in several categories, namely in the category of competitors, ladies, recreational players, as well as team ladies, team recreational players and team competitors.

In the competitor category, the first place was won by Norbert Garajski from Zrenjanin, second place by Siniša Stevanović from TRB Bijeljina and third place by Stevo Radošević from the club Kometa Vršac. In the recreational category, first place was won by Vaso Vulović, second place by Novak Savić and third place by Borislav Babić. In the women’s category, the first place was won by Kristina Lisinac, the second place was won by Ivana Knapik from SK “Spartak” and the third place by Slobodanka Milošev. In the team category – competitors, the first place was won by the group SK “Spartak” composed of Aleksandar Kovač, Ranko Čuljković and Branko Bajić, the second place was won by the group Univerzal M composed of Srđan Milović, Dragan Tadić and Atila Nogradi, and the third place was won by the team TRB 1 in the composition of Branislav Dragičević, Siniša Stevanović and Lazar Zinaja. In the category of team recreational athletes, the first place was won by the Bracike group, composed of Miroslav Čavić, Nenad Maksić and Simo Vila, the second place was won by the SABČ – TIM group, composed of Goran Stančulov, Mladen Perić and Andraš Kalapoš, while the third place was won by the Sivi Soko group, in composed of Dimitrije Todorović, Stefan Franzer and Nikola Brkljač. In the women’s team category, the first place was won by the group TRB – 3 composed of Suzana Stevanović, Tijana Zekić and Marijana Aleksić, the second place by the group Artemida composed of Sanja Milošev, Slobodanka Milošev and Kristina Lisinac, while the third place was won by the Black Panthers team composed of Jovana Jovanoski, Nataša Božić and Ivana Knapik.

After the competition, there was a traditional gathering, with of course good food, good music and an even better mood!