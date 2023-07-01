Home » Helena Topalović was born Fun
Helena Topalović gave birth and gave birth to a girl.

Source: Instagram/helena_topalovic

During the day, she announced on her Instagram that she had arrived at the maternity ward, as well as that her water had broken, and that the birth was expected at any moment. Not long after publishing the photo from the hospital bed, the singer and new grandfather shared his joy with his followers.

Milan Topalović announced that he had become a grandfather and showed his eyes full of tears. “Grandpa”, wrote Topalko on Instagram, and in the photo we see that he is crying with happiness.

Source: Instagram/topalko.top/Printscreen

Helena Topalović gave birth in a private hospital, and as previously written, the couple was expecting a girl.


TOPALKA’S EYES ARE FULL OF TEARS – HELENA TOPALOVIĆ IS BORN! The singer became a GRANDPA, he doesn’t hide his joy about the new addition!

00:08 Helena Topalović showed her pregnant belly Source: instagram/helena_topalovic

Source: instagram/helena_topalovic

