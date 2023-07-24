Home » Hell in Mondello and Bellolampo, many residents leave their homes threatened by flames
Hell in Mondello and Bellolampo, many residents leave their homes threatened by flames

by admin
Hell in Mondello and Bellolampo, many residents leave their homes threatened by flames

by blogsicilia.it – ​​12 minutes ago

The municipal operations center for the fire emergency has been set up in Palermo, which is bringing some areas of the capital to their knees. The flames did not go out in Capo Gallo in the landfill and in Monte Gallo which overlooks Mondello, in the Pizzo Sella and Bellolampo area. The hundreds of interventions by canadairs that…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Hell in Mondello and Bellolampo, many residents leave their homes threatened by flames appeared 12 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

See also  CONTINENTAL The VDO tachograph turns 100. The new DTCO 4.1 - Companies will soon be on the roads

