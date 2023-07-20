Home » Helmet will return to Spain at the end of the year
Helmet will return to Spain at the end of the year

Helmet, the iconic alternative rock band known for their innovative sound and totally personal guitar work, has announced what will be their new 2023 European tour that will stop on two dates in Spain. A highly anticipated tour by their fans as the American band canceled their three national dates in April last year “due to various circumstances beyond our control (the world is still not back to normal) and by a band member to cope with a health problem that is serious but not life-threatening.

For the first time he will perform songs from his upcoming new album “LEFT”which will be released this November on earMUSIC, seven years after his critically acclaimed album, “Dead To The Worldbilled as Helmet’s “best album since the reunion”.

Led by the singer and guitarist Page Hamilton –who had been part of bands like Band Of Susans–, it emerged in New York in 1989, providing a new way of understanding metal and heavy sounds. Dozens of bands recognized the influence that the group had left on their music, as was the case with Nine Inch Nails or Marilyn Manson, as well as countless hardcore and metal artists. Obviously, they will also bring back songs from classic albums like “Meantime” (92), “Betty” (94) o “Aftertaste” (97).

