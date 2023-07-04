Help is being collected for the family of the police officer who killed the teenager | Info

A big drama arose around the collection of financial aid for the family of a murderer in France.

France has been facing major riots for several days after a teenager of Algerian origin, Nahel M. (17), was killed in Nanterre near Paris a week ago. As it turned out, the teenager was shot and mortally wounded by a police officer at close range, and now he has appeared a new problem surrounding the fund to collect funds to help the family of the police officer who killed the young man.

One million was collected for the policeman, only 200,000 for the family of the murdered young man. The dispute broke out when it became known that more than one million euros in donations were collected for the family of a French police officer, who is under investigation for the murder of a 17-year-old, and less than 200,000 euros were collected for the family of the murdered teenager Nahel M.

As reported by the world media, he organized the fundraising for a 38-year-old policeman named Florijan M Jean Mesih, former spokesman for far-right presidential candidate Erik Zemur, with an initial goal of 50,000 euros. “Supporting the family of the police officer from Nanterre, Florijana M, who did his job, is still paying a high price today. Support him massively and support our police“, it is stated.

More than 58,000 people made donations for the policeman’s family

By Monday afternoon, more than 58,000 people had made donations, the largest of which was €3,000 from an anonymous donor, and there were several donations of €1,000. Nahel’s grandmother Nadia said she was “heartbroken” by the outpouring of support for the officer. “He took my grandson’s life. This man has to pay, just like everyone else.”she told the television channel “BFM” on Sunday and added: “I have confidence in the justice system. I believe in justice.”

“This is rude and horrible”

Clemens Goethe from the radical-left party “Frans Abavd” said that the fund-raising campaign for the policeman suspected of murdering Nahel is “indecent and absolute horror”. Manon Aubry, a member of the European Parliament from France, demanded that the fund be abolished. “More than a million euros were collected at the initiative of far-right polemicist Mish in support of a police officer who killed a teenager. The message? It pays to kill a young Arab,” Aubrey wrote on Twitter.

Erik Botorel of the ruling Renaissance party accused Mesih of “playing with fire” and said the fund was indecent and scandalous. French law prohibits the opening or public publication of subscriptions whose purpose is to recover fines, costs and damages awarded by court penalties in criminal and remedial matters. The law foresees a prison sentence of six months or a fine of 45,000 euros if it is violated, reports the Guardian.

This law was used in 2019 to close a fund to support protester Christoph Dettinger, a former boxer who was convicted of punching two police officers. The platform, “Lići”, considered the fund to be in violation of public order after an internal investigation, and the donations of 146,000 euros were returned to the senders.

“The fund did not break any law – the money goes to the policeman’s family”

A spokesman for “GoFundMi” told the French magazine “Capital” that the fund did not break any rules, because the money will not go to finance the policeman’s legal expenses or defense, but to his family. “The money will be given directly to the family, which has been added as a beneficiary,” they said. Mesiha was defiant on Monday, accusing left-wing progressives of trying to block the fund.

“Our mobilization for the family of police officer Florian M. and our adherence to the rules paid off,” he wrote on Twitter. Sleeping Giants Friends, a citizens’ group founded to counter the spread of hate, said that “the very existence of the fund inflames a sense of injustice and incites tensions”.

“Fundraising to stop”

Olivier Faure, head of the Socialist Party, also called for the collection of donations to be stopped. “You are perpetuating a rift that is already wide open by participating in the support of a police officer under investigation for murder. Shut him down!” he wrote. Eric Ciotti of the center-right Republican said he understood the initiative and did not find the fund shocking. “We need to support the family of the police officer who is going through difficult times today,” Ciotti added.

French President Emmanuel Macron met the leaders of both houses of parliament on Monday as violent protests in France over the killing of a teenager appeared to subside after five nights of unrest that saw thousands arrested amid widespread destruction.

(WORLD)

