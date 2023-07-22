Home » “Help me”, kidnapped at the age of 13, saves herself by writing help on a sheet. She was locked in a laundry parking lot
“Help me”, kidnapped at the age of 13, saves herself by writing help on a sheet. She was locked in a laundry parking lot

She saved herself by writing her plea for help on a crumpled piece of paper, hoping someone would notice her in the parking lot of a laundromat where her kidnapper had left her in his car. A 13-year-old girl was thus saved after three days at the mercy of the man, Steven Robert Sablan, 61, a Texan, arrested on charges of kidnapping a minor and sexual assault.

It happened in Southern California in early July, but the story is only now emerging, with the indictment. The young woman had been kidnapped while walking along a sidewalk in San Antonio, Texas, forced by the gunman to get into a car, for her on a journey that took her to California, where she was rescued.

According to the reconstruction made by the police, the man had stopped the car in Long Beach to go to a laundromat to wash his clothes, leaving the victim locked in the car. Left alone, the girl showed a piece of paper with the words “Help Me!” to people who were in the parking lot. One of these immediately called the police, who found the young woman very tried.

Investigations revealed that Sablan was wanted, considered armed and dangerous, and had a history of robbery and drugs. A pistol (which turned out to be compressed air) a switchblade and handcuffs were found in his car. He risks life imprisonment.

