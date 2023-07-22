“Help me”, kidnapped at the age of thirteen, she saves herself by writing help on a sheet of paper

A 13-year-old girl abducted in Texas and sexually assaulted was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her holding up a note reading “help me” from a parked car, police and federal officials said. The episode took place on July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles. Officers responded to an emergency call and found the “girl visibly shaken and distressed,” police said in a news release. Steven Robert Sablan, 61, of Cleburne, Texas, was later arrested and was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of abducting and transporting a minor with intent to sexually assault, the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said. Sablan is now being held at the Federal Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The girl was walking down a street in San Antonio, Texas, on July 6 when Sablan arrived, raised a gun and forced her into his car. According to her account, the girl had left the house without telling her parents because she was trying to visit a school friend who had moved to Australia a year earlier but with whom she had kept in touch via an Internet chat. The suspect then stopped the car and sexually assaulted the girl, who told him to stop but she was afraid she would be hurt if she didn’t comply, police said. Sablan sexually assaulted the girl multiple times en route from San Antonio through New Mexico and Arizona and into California. Meanwhile, the girl’s mother reported her missing to San Antonio authorities on July 7.

In Long Beach, the suspect parked and entered a laundromat, creating an opportunity for the girl to write “help” on a piece of paper. When Long Beach police officers arrived, Sablan was standing outside the car and they observed the girl say the word “help,” the officers said. During the arrest, officers found a pair of silver handcuffs in the back pocket of Sablan, who he was wanted for burglary in Fort Worth. A search of the vehicle revealed a black plastic pistol, help me slip, switchblade knife, and black handcuffs in a package labeled “Fetish Fantasy Series Designer Cuffs.” The man had a previous history of armed robbery. The girl was placed in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services.