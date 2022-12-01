Original title: Hengqin World Bay Area Forum｜Report on the Development Trend of China‘s Digital Medical Industry: Digital medical industry is booming, and the rise of six major fields is accelerating

21st Century Business Herald reporter Wu Ying reports from HengqinOn November 30, 2022, the 21st Century New Health Research Institute officially released the “China Digital Medical Industry Development Trend Report (2022 Edition)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Report”).

The “Report” consists of four parts: an overview of digital healthcare, the development of the digital healthcare industry, thoughts on the development of digital healthcare in my country, and cases of digital healthcare companies. Promote the healthy, rapid and sustainable development of the digital medical industry.

The “Report” found that my country’s digital medical market is currently experiencing rapid development under the influence of multiple factors such as policy encouragement, technological development, and demand growth. Since 2016, the country has continuously issued relevant policies to support the development of the digital medical industry. There are few medical-related researches, the overall medical digitalization process is far from reaching a perfect stage, and digital medical care has just started, and there is still a long way to go for the construction and governance of digital medical care.

At present, my country’s digital economy market is huge. According to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the scale of China‘s digital economy will reach 45.5 trillion yuan in 2021, a nominal increase of 16.2% year-on-year, accounting for 39.8% of GDP.

According to the “Report”, digital medical care is an important part of the digital economy. It is a new type of modern medical treatment that applies modern computer technology and information technology to the entire medical process. business etc.

According to Frost & Sullivan, by the end of 2022, the revenue of the global digital medical market may increase from US$178.37 billion in 2021 to US$205.13 billion. However, there is still a lack of authoritative and comprehensive data on the scale of the domestic digital economy market in the medical field. The reason is related to the wide coverage of the definition of “digital medical care”.

The market believes that the definition of medical intelligence in the “Medical Intelligence Industry White Paper” released by Frost & Sullivan is closer to that of digital healthcare—in 2021, it will include government agencies & medical institutions, life sciences, commercial insurance, and health management. The medical intelligence market size of China is 57 billion yuan, and the compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2025 is 40.2%. However, medical intelligence cannot include all digital medical care, because the scale of some subdivisions will exceed the medical intelligence market in 2021, such as Internet medical care with a market size of more than 200 billion yuan.

Therefore, in order to analyze the digital medical market as completely and comprehensively as possible, this report divides the digital medical market into 6 areas, including medical equipment digitalization, medical information networking, hospital management informationization, medical service digitalization, digital health management and digital therapy.

See also Midterm USA Elections 2022, the guide: what they are, what you vote for and the favorites According to the analysis of the “Report”, digital medical care, which includes the above six major areas, is ushering in rapid development under factors such as policy, demand, and technology. As early as 2016, the “Healthy China 2030″ Planning Outline proposed to continue to promote national health information services covering the entire life cycle of prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and independent health management integration. Since then, relevant policies have been introduced continuously. In 2021 and 2022, the national level will issue the “The 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development of the People’s Republic of China and the Outline of Long-term Objectives for 2035″ and “The 14th Five-Year Plan for Digital Economy Development” to promote digital medical care field development. From the perspective of demand, in hospital management, informatization construction plays an increasingly important role, and medical and health management has higher and higher requirements for information systems. One of the important pillars. However, at present, my country’s medical institutions still have the problems of low level of informatization and unbalanced development. The National Monitoring and Analysis of Performance Evaluation of Tertiary Public Hospitals in 2020 issued by the National Health and Medical Commission in July 2022 shows that in terms of informatization construction , From the overall situation, the average level of the functional application level of the national electronic medical record system has not yet met the requirements of “level 4 functional application level of the electronic medical record system of tertiary public hospitals in 2020”. From the perspective of individual hospitals, 33.33% (641) of the tertiary public hospitals’ electronic medical record system function application level failed to reach level 4. Moreover, the problem of medical institutions’ losses is obvious, and the level of refined management needs to be improved. In order to improve the overall management ability of the hospital, informatization construction is very important, but it is different from the informatization construction for medical staff and patients. The informatization construction for improving management capabilities is mainly For hospital management personnel. In addition, just like in the fields of finance, security, home furnishing, and automobiles, the maturity of new-generation information technologies such as cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and blockchain is also driving the overall development of digital medical care. Moreover, the outbreak of the new crown epidemic is profoundly affecting the transformation of the global health field, giving rise to the demand for digital medical care from medical institutions and patients, and further promoting the development of digital medical care. Each of the six fields has its own characteristics While ushering in rapid development, the “Report” shows that the digital medical market actually lacks unified attributes and characteristics, but is composed of multiple fields, each of which includes different subdivisions, each with its own development background, features and opportunities. Among them, in the field of medical equipment digitization, the intelligentization of medical equipment and the digitalization of medical equipment management are two key directions; in the field of medical information networking, the construction of electronic medical records is the focus and key, and the reform of DRG/DIP payment methods and the trend of specialization will further promote Market development; in the field of hospital management informatization, the demand for informatization management brought by DRG/DIP and the two segments of medical SPD are worthy of attention; in the field of digitalization of medical services, Internet medical care is the main embodiment, and it is developing rapidly driven by multiple factors; In the field of digital health management, we can focus on the intelligence of home medical devices, smart wearable health devices, and digital health disease management; challenge. See also Poland rejects Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's entry to participate in the conference, and Russia is angry! _Hangzhou Net For example, in the field of digitalization of medical equipment, according to the analysis of the “Report”, behind the trend of intelligent medical equipment is the characteristic of clinical demand – the medical industry has long faced the problem of scarcity and uneven distribution of professional doctor resources, while the supply and demand of professional doctors in the field of medical imaging The gap is even bigger. Statistics show that the annual growth rate of medical imaging data in my country has reached 30%, while the number of imaging doctors has grown slowly, with an annual growth rate of only about 4%. Behind the informatization trend of medical equipment management is because with the improvement of my country’s medical care level, the number of medical equipment in hospitals continues to increase and the level of technology continues to improve. The traditional medical equipment management model can no longer meet the current needs. Only by improving the management level can we improve the current situation of hospital equipment management, and maximize the value of medical equipment while reducing management costs. Another example is the field of medical information networking. The key lies in the construction of electronic medical records in hospitals. According to relevant data, it is estimated that the electronic medical record market will maintain an average annual growth rate of more than 30% from 2022 to 2025, and the market size will exceed 7 billion by 2025. Yuan. Policies are the main driving force of this market. As early as 2018, the National Health and Medical Commission issued a notice requiring the continuous promotion of the informatization construction of medical institutions with electronic medical records as the core, and related policies have been continuously issued since then. At the same time, the implementation of DRG/DIP will further promote the development of the electronic medical records market. When various fields have their own characteristics and welcome opportunities, a group of enterprises are also constantly exploring market demand and exploring business models, ushering in rapid development. Among them, Shukun Technology, a digital medical company, is committed to building the world‘s leading medical and healthy brain “digital human body”. For major common and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and tumors, it has independently developed a whole process covering disease screening, auxiliary diagnosis, and treatment decision-making. “Digital Doctor” product portfolio. It is understood that the digital doctor products of Shukun Technology have been used daily by nearly 3,000 medical and health institutions across the country, including more than 90% of the top 100 hospitals and 80% of the target public tertiary hospitals. The market coverage rate ranks first in the industry. See also Afghanistan, so Pakistan's interference risks splitting the government Platinum Medical is China‘s first comprehensive pain management service platform that takes “cancer pain treatment” as the starting point, and has created a number of digital medical products, management platforms and scientific research platforms with independent intellectual property rights around pain. At present, Botong Medical has established an in-hospital and in-hospital pain management system empowered by digital medical care, forming a complete closed loop of diagnosis and treatment, which can not only better manage patients, but also reduce the number of patients visiting the hospital and reduce medical expenses, etc., and Botong Medical has formed Unique business and management model – “dumbbell model”. But at the same time, it should be noted that some digital medical fields still face some common challenges. According to the “Report”, the lack of hospital information technology talents is an important problem in the construction of hospital informatization. A statistical survey in the United States shows that 50% of the American hospital systems have more than 50 people in the information department, but the number of Chinese hospital information departments The overall situation in this regard is not optimistic. The average number of employees in the information department of public hospitals is 10.02, of which 68.44% of the number of employees in the information department of the hospital is concentrated below 10. Behind this problem is that hospitals currently have insufficient understanding of informatization construction, the discourse power of the informatization construction department is weak, and the informatization construction department spends a lot but does not directly participate in income generation. At the same time, information posts in public hospitals are not attractive enough. National institutions need to face problems such as the limited number of establishments and the lack of development platforms for elite talents. In addition, insufficient funds and lack of a stable capital investment mechanism are also important problems in the process of hospital informatization construction. According to the analysis of the “Report”, hospital informatization construction is a long-term development process that requires constant adjustment, updating and development. Knowledge and technical support require a lot of financial support. At present, most hospitals do not carry out informatization management. The important factor is the lack of funds. At the same time, some hospitals provide a large amount of financial support in the initial stage of informatization construction. Comprehensive development. For more content, please download the 21 Finance APPReturn to Sohu to see more

