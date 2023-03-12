The Madrid singer Hens releases his new single “Count on me”, a preview of his second album “I don’t hate myself that much”. This new record will be released on April 14th of this year.

The artist has released his new single “Count on me”, a pop-rock plea that deals with true friendship. The name of the song is based on the film by the actor and director Rob Reiner which, in turn, is based on a novel by Stephen King. The theme explains and celebrates a long-lasting, bulletproof friendship, the one that is maintained over the years and that, many times, is more important than any love.

After the successes of “Todo cambió” or “Alguien pa ti”, the artist announces the release of his second album under the name “I don’t hate myself that much”. This second release comes after his great debut album “Hensito”, a success that led him to be on tour for two years in different venues across the country. The new single is the fourth preview of the album that will be released on April 14th of this same year.

“Count on me” is a production of Pablo Rousswho is once again working with the singer on this new project that the artist will present at his first concert at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Hens, at 25 years old and in a very short time, has managed to be in a position to take on the challenge of acting in this great venue where she will sing her new hits and her second album on February 23, 2024.