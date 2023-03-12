Home World Hens is inspired by the movie “Count On Me” in his new single
World

Hens is inspired by the movie “Count On Me” in his new single

by admin
Hens is inspired by the movie “Count On Me” in his new single

The Madrid singer Hens releases his new single “Count on me”, a preview of his second album “I don’t hate myself that much”. This new record will be released on April 14th of this year.

The artist has released his new single “Count on me”, a pop-rock plea that deals with true friendship. The name of the song is based on the film by the actor and director Rob Reiner which, in turn, is based on a novel by Stephen King. The theme explains and celebrates a long-lasting, bulletproof friendship, the one that is maintained over the years and that, many times, is more important than any love.

After the successes of “Todo cambió” or “Alguien pa ti”, the artist announces the release of his second album under the name “I don’t hate myself that much”. This second release comes after his great debut album “Hensito”, a success that led him to be on tour for two years in different venues across the country. The new single is the fourth preview of the album that will be released on April 14th of this same year.

“Count on me” is a production of Pablo Rousswho is once again working with the singer on this new project that the artist will present at his first concert at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Hens, at 25 years old and in a very short time, has managed to be in a position to take on the challenge of acting in this great venue where she will sing her new hits and her second album on February 23, 2024.

See also  The suspect for stealing an expensive Mercedes should be handed over to the Prosecutor's Office Info

You may also like

Athenians on the streets because of the train...

All standing up for the 14-year-old Sicilian Ilary...

“Holiness lives on the street and on the...

Yoon Suk-yue stresses the need to improve South...

What Udinese needs to reach the Conference League

Transfer market | Cagliari risks really big: Ranieri...

Russia threatens Ukraine over petition to rename Russian...

Zvezdan Slavnić gambled away 26,000 euros for the...

Tensions in demonstrations in Paris against pension reform...

Ford, suddenly here is the anti Range Rover:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy