Her… and that day! ~ The Beautiful Feather

Sexual harassment remains a disturbing and painful reality for many people in the professional environment. Whether inappropriate gestures, humiliating remarks or physical attacks, the victims are often confronted with unbearable situations, marked by a violation of their integrity and dignity.

Despite legislative advances and awareness campaigns, sexual harassment persists in many sectors of activity, affecting men and women from all walks of life. The repercussions of these acts are deep and lasting, affecting not only the mental and emotional health of victims, but also their professional careers and self-esteem.

Because everyone deserves to work in a healthy and respectful environment, it is essential to stand up against sexual harassment and work together to create meaningful change. Narrative.

Photo de Nwiakadephotographer

She went to her boss, at his request, to complete a file. She hesitated, but ended up going. That day, the strikingly beautiful girl exuded innocence in every line of her face. Large sparkling eyes reflect an unequaled purity, imbued with curiosity and candor. Her slender silhouette, further accentuating her innocent appearance.

That day, she went to his house in spite of herself. She went to her boss. The one who had ”accepted” her into his company when she had just left university.

That day, for the very first time, her boss had touched her. She didn’t believe it, yet he had touched her.

Her boss had touched, touched and then caressed her without her consent.

That day, he touched her, even though she had said NO… He then tried to kiss her several times, the young girl firmly refused to give him access to her lips. From oral communication to gestural communication, she had opposed a categorical NO. His whole body conveyed a message: NO.

Duané Viljoen’s photo

That day, she had screamed, screamed… Struggled, fought with all her strength but in vain, her predator was stronger, much stronger. The latter was indifferent to her many cries, her tears, her distress, her cries for help. Just as no one hears the plight of all these battered women from their homes; of all these women ”objectified” and raped during the wars; of all those victims of rape and harassment in student circles; of all these victims of ”droit de seigneur”; of all those mothers who were made to believe that the success of their children depended on their ability to bear the unbearable within their homes; the cry of all those who remain in their burning homes because society does not tolerate those who leave…

That day, she had ended up being silent, reduced to silence… But even her silence communicated a message: NO. In this silence, you could strongly feel his refusal. Each action withheld, each word avoided unequivocally affirmed his position. Her resolute body language was deeper and more impactful than the words she could have uttered. The crossed arms, tight to his chest, represented his unwavering determination. His steady, impassive gaze constantly reminded him of his resistance.

His silence was a loud protest, echoing in the atmosphere. The gestures became words, the expressions on his face reflected his thoughts. Her message was clear, even without a sound: she refused, she opposed. Her silence was a powerful affirmation, a manifestation of her will, a way to make her voice heard without saying a word.

Duané Viljoen’s photo

This unfortunate young girl reminds me of those bruised souls, of those bodies broken by the cruelty of the aggressors. Rape is a terrible reality that leaves behind its invisible sequels. In the dark recesses of this reality, I encountered muffled voices, women carrying the burden of trauma on their shoulders. Their stories were desperate pleas, silent cries for the release of their souls, for an end to these inhuman acts of violence.

Today, this silence challenges us deeply. Faced with it, we are faced with a crucial choice: to suffer, to act or to contemplate. History watches us carefully witness our decisions.

beautiful feather,

The pen committed to a better world!

