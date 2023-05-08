her father kills her at 16, then shoots a shocking video

by gds.it – ​​3 minutes ago

He confronts the neighbor he believes is having an affair with his wife in the entrance hall of the building and stabs him in the throat and abdomen, killing him. Then he runs up the stairs and reaches his 39-year-old wife in hers…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Foggia defends his mother: his father kills her at 16, then shoots a shocking video that appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.