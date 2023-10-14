here are all the IPs that just entered Xbox

With today’s conclusion of theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard Kinghe brand Xbox is enriched with a large amount of historical IPs: not only CoD, Diablo and Warcraft, but many other old and new properties, many of which have made the history of video games.
Thanks to the ownership of KingFurthermore, Microsoft also comes into possession of a large number of successful IPs in the mobile world.
So let’s see together all the franchises that have just entered the Xbox home:
IP Activision Blizzard:
Call of Duty
Crash Bandicoot
Diablo
Gabriel Knight
Geometry Wars
Guitar Hero
Gun
Hearthstone
Heroes of the Storm
Heavy Gear
Heretic
Interstate ’76
King’s Quest
Laura Bow Mystery Series
The Lost Vikings
Overwatch
Phantasmagoria
Pitfall
Police Quest
Prototype
Quest for Glory
Singularity
Ski Resort Tycoon
Skylanders
Soldier of Fortune
Space Quest
Spryo
Starcraft
SWAT
Tenchu
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
True Crime
Ultimate Soccer Manager
Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Zork
IP King (mobile):
Bubble Saga
Bubble Witch Saga
Hoop de Loop Saga
Candy Crush Saga
Pyramid Solitaire Saga
Pet Rescue Saga
Papa Pear Saga
Farm Heroes Saga
Pepper Panic Saga
Bubble Witch 2 Saga
Diamond Digger Saga
Candy Crush Soda Saga
AlphaBetty Saga
Scrubby Dubby Saga
Paradise Bay
Blossom Blast Saga
Candy Crush Jelly Saga
Farm Heroes Super Saga
Shuffle Cats
Bubble Witch 3 Saga
Legend of Solgard
Diamond Diaries Saga
Candy Crush Friends Saga
Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga
Knighthood – Epic RPG Knights
Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!
Rebel Riders
Obviously among these there are numerous dormant IPs, unused for many years, but it also means that Microsoft can potentially resurrect them, perhaps by distributing them among the many internal studios. Who wants a new Geometry Wars, a Tenchu, a SWAT? Not to mention of course the biggies like Starcraft and Crash Bandicoot! Everything is possible!
