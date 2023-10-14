here are all the IPs that just entered Xbox

With today’s conclusion of theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard Kinghe brand Xbox is enriched with a large amount of historical IPs: not only CoD, Diablo and Warcraft, but many other old and new properties, many of which have made the history of video games.

Thanks to the ownership of KingFurthermore, Microsoft also comes into possession of a large number of successful IPs in the mobile world.

So let’s see together all the franchises that have just entered the Xbox home:

IP Activision Blizzard:

Call of Duty

Crash Bandicoot

Diablo

Gabriel Knight

Geometry Wars

Guitar Hero

Gun

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Heavy Gear

Heretic

Interstate ’76

King’s Quest

Laura Bow Mystery Series

The Lost Vikings

Overwatch

Phantasmagoria

Pitfall

Police Quest

Prototype

Quest for Glory

Singularity

Ski Resort Tycoon

Skylanders

Soldier of Fortune

Space Quest

Spryo

Starcraft

SWAT

Tenchu

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

True Crime

Ultimate Soccer Manager

Warcraft

World of Warcraft

Zork

IP King (mobile):

Bubble Saga

Bubble Witch Saga

Hoop de Loop Saga

Candy Crush Saga

Pyramid Solitaire Saga

Pet Rescue Saga

Papa Pear Saga

Farm Heroes Saga

Pepper Panic Saga

Bubble Witch 2 Saga

Diamond Digger Saga

Candy Crush Soda Saga

AlphaBetty Saga

Scrubby Dubby Saga

Paradise Bay

Blossom Blast Saga

Candy Crush Jelly Saga

Farm Heroes Super Saga

Shuffle Cats

Bubble Witch 3 Saga

Legend of Solgard

Diamond Diaries Saga

Candy Crush Friends Saga

Pet Rescue Puzzle Saga

Knighthood – Epic RPG Knights

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!

Rebel Riders

Obviously among these there are numerous dormant IPs, unused for many years, but it also means that Microsoft can potentially resurrect them, perhaps by distributing them among the many internal studios. Who wants a new Geometry Wars, a Tenchu, a SWAT? Not to mention of course the biggies like Starcraft and Crash Bandicoot! Everything is possible!

