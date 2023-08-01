here are some of his most extreme videos – Corriere TV

From the tallest chimney in France to running trains, the companies posted on social media

(LaPresse) – Last, fatal, stunt for Remi Lucidi, also known online as Remi Enigma or ‘Daredevill’, one of the best known “extreme acrobats”. Lucidi, 30 years old, French origin, died falling from the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower, a three-tower residential complex in Hong Kong. Over the years, he has posted many videos of his exploits on his Facebook account. Here are some of his more feats than him. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (LaPresse)

Aug 1, 2023 – Updated Aug 1, 2023, 1:05pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

