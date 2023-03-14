by gds.it – ​​8 minutes ago

A small church shrouded in fog, a former marble quarry, a very bright beach; and then, abandoned industrial sites, churches also in ruins, the Peace Pagoda in Comiso: Sicily is divided into 350 natural sets,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «From quarries to beaches: here are Sicily’s 350 natural film sets appeared 8 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».