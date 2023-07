Here are the first images of the Crimean Bridge after the Ukrainian attack launched in the early hours of July 17th. Witnesses report hearing two explosions that would have caused the collapse of a span of the bridge. Two people who were in a car passing over the viaduct died. (Paul Foschi)

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 06:37 am

