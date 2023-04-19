here are the most popular destinations for spring weekends

by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

2023 is the year of long weekends for Italians and eDreams tracks the favorite destinations and travel times for Italians and Europeans between 25 April, 1 May and 2 June. For spring bridges the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Catania, Palermo but also Barcelona: here are the most popular destinations for spring holidays appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».