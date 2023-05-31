Here comes “Death from Above”: the controversial video game set in war-torn Ukraine on Steam

In addition to being a form of entertainment, video games can also be an impactful means of ideological propaganda. It is the case of Death from Above (Death from above), the new videogame set in the war in Ukraine, developed by the Finnish studio Rockodile and published by Lesser Evil, a company based in Munich which in all its communications declares itself «anti-authoritarian, anti-racist and uncompromisingly democratic », and that only makes video games with clear intentions and political or social messages. Oleksandr Volodarskyi of the Ukrainian studio October Knight Games was also involved in the development.

The PC game simulating a drone attack has just been launched on the Steam platform in «early access» mode, i.e. still in development and before official publication, and has already sparked ethical discussion both in Germany and abroad. ‘abroad.

There are those who brand it as a product of bad taste and those who, applauding it, have come to compare it to Charlie Chaplin’s parody of Hitler’s “The Great Dictator”. The controversial single-player video game (for now), 90 minutes long, puts viewers in the shoes of a Ukrainian military drone pilot who fights the Russian occupation forces with a “super drone”, with the objective of searching for and destroying tanks marked with the letters “V” and “Z”, shooting at enemies, discovering their positions, but also recovering stolen material or restoring communications.

In short, as those who launched it say, «to fight for a better tomorrow». «It is unquestionably a propaganda game», says Hendrik Lesser, gamer and boss of Lesser Evil who developed and coordinated the whole project, adding: «we have deliberately created a simple game, within everyone’s reach, with which we take a very clear position ».

The first version is bilingual, in English and Ukrainian, dotted with symbols of the country attacked by Russia: fields of sunflowers and yellow-blue flags. There is also a poster from the International Criminal Court in The Hague with the image of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a wanted man. At the making of Death from above also contributed by the band Antytila ​​(in Ukrainian it means antibodies) who played with U2 in the Kyiv subway last year and whose war songs are very successful in Ukraine these days. For the game they wrote My Falcon, words in English and Ukrainian. 30% of the net proceeds from the game’s sales will be donated to two Ukrainian charities: Come Back Alive and Army of Drones. Once they break even, the donation will increase to 70% of all future net revenues, with the final 30% going towards developing new game content in the same line. The Bavarian developer says it has been assured the money will be used to buy reconnaissance, but not combat, drones. But he also adds that he can’t be completely sure.