breaking latest news – Expected close encounter this weekend when the asteroid dubbed ‘City Killer’ it will transit seamlessly between the Earth and the Moon’s orbitand will be visible through binoculars and small telescopes.

Discovered a month ago, the asteroid known as 2023 DZ2 is quite large – between 40 and 90 meters in diameter – to wipe out a city, which is why he was christened the ‘City Killer’. For NASA it is rare that a space rock that big comes that close to Earth, noting that events like this only happen once every 10 years. On Saturday it will pass within 515,000 km of the Moon and fly over the Earth for several hours at about 28,000 km/h, missing both but offering scientists the opportunity to study the object ‘up close’.

A little more than 68 thousand kilometers away, or less than half the distance from here to the Moon, the asteroid will therefore be visible through binoculars and small telescopes.

“There’s no chance this ‘city killer’ will hit Earth, but its close approach offers a great observation opportunity,” European Space Agency Planetary Defense Chief Richard Moissl said in a statement.

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live webcast of its approach. The asteroid won’t come our way again until 2026. There initially seemed to be a small possibility that he could hit Earth when he returned, but scientists have since ruled that out. Astronomers from the International Asteroid Warning Network consider it good planetary defense practice to monitor if and when a dangerous asteroid that could hit Earth is discovered.

