Three hundred and ten. These are the kilometers in which – from today until Saturday – the 106th Giro d’Italia will cycle on the roads of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta. A little less kilometers than usual, it’s true, but this year too it will be a journey full of typically Piedmontese gems. The first stage that will pass on our roads will also be the longest of the entire pink race, 219 kilometers that connect Versilia to lower Piedmont.…