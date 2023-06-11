Here comes the “platonic co-parenting”, an agreement to be parents without having a sentimental or sexual relationship

19
New York – It’s called “platonic co-parenting” and it’s the new frontier for those who want to become a parent, without forming a traditional family. In other words, heterosexual or homosexual adults who bring children into the world together, through donors, or agree to raise already born children together, living in the same house or in different houses, without having sexual relations.
See also Coronavirus, the British CTS says no to the vaccine for children: the risk-benefit ratio does not recommend it