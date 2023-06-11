Home » Here comes the “platonic co-parenting”, an agreement to be parents without having a sentimental or sexual relationship
World

Here comes the “platonic co-parenting”, an agreement to be parents without having a sentimental or sexual relationship

by admin
Here comes the “platonic co-parenting”, an agreement to be parents without having a sentimental or sexual relationship

New York – It’s called “platonic co-parenting” and it’s the new frontier for those who want to become a parent, without forming a traditional family. In other words, heterosexual or homosexual adults who bring children into the world together, through donors, or agree to raise already born children together, living in the same house or in different houses, without having sexual relations.

See also  Coronavirus, the British CTS says no to the vaccine for children: the risk-benefit ratio does not recommend it

You may also like

EU-Tunisia: goal of partnership from migrants to energy,...

“From July 1, admission to the Pantheon for...

Meloni and the EU mission in Tunis. Von...

CI Games shows us the parallel worlds of...

Meloni and Von der Leyen in Tunis, joint...

Novak Adjoković’s last statement before the Roland Garros...

Turnout in the elections in Montenegro | Info

the father of the former Rosa Maresca, Guardiola’s...

Fire at home, 29-year-old Italian dies in Brussels

Archbishop Battaglia: «Helder Camara and my vocation»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy