Here is Putin’s bunker on the Black Sea

MOSCOW – Hidden tunnels, connecting shafts, thick concrete walls. Here it is Vladimir Putin’s bunker on the Gelendhzik estate on the Black Sea, which everyone believes is owned by the Russian president. To show them to the world were the journalists of Business Insider, which showed the fortified premises under the residence. The paradox is that, at least in theory, those maps were there for all to see, included since 2016 in the portfolio of works carried out by the design company Metrostil, which indicated them as floor plans and sections of a hotel structure.