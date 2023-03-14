Listen to the audio version of the article

Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Wagner Private Military Company, responded with a audio broadcast via Telegram from his press service to a message from the Reuters agency, which asked for a comment on the statements made last Monday by the Italian defense ministerGuido Crosetto. According to which “the exponential increase in the migratory phenomenon starting from the African coasts” would be part “of a clear strategy of hybrid warfare that the Wagner division, mercenaries in the pay of Russia, is implementing, using its significant weight in some African countries” .

Libya, Mali, Mozambique, the Central African Republic and Syria are among the countries where the “musicians” of Prigozhin – who often refer to their group as “the orchestra” – have entrenched their presence by fighting on behalf of regimes willing to repay the favor with concessions and rights to exploit national resources. All without ever calling the Kremlin directly into question. The “orchestra” is a private militia. “Before they called us the Wagner private company, then we became the Wagner group – he says in the audio Prigozhin, engaged at this stage in the siege of Bakhmut in Donbass -. Now it turns out we are the Wagner division. Well, this split Wagner utters the word Italy in this answer for the first time in many, many years. We are not aware of what is happening with the migrant crisis, we do not deal with it. We have our own pile of business. For this reason, only one thing can be said with certainty, that Guido Crosetto is an absolute f…, an idiot. That he should shop around less and take care of his own problems, which he apparently missed.’

When he talks about “our pile of business” Prigozhin does not exaggerate. In recent days he himself had described the situation as very serious a Bakhmut, which the Russians call Artemovsk. A war that Wagner is fighting without having his back covered, without adequate ammunition and cover on the flanks, engaged in a clash with the generals of Moscow and the Ministry of Defense. In addition, the Kremlin would have begun to worry about the ambitions of Prigozhin, who at the end of the war could ask for a reward in terms of political power.

He talks about it l’Institute for the Study of War, in his latest report, citing a political scientist close to the Kremlin, Alexei Mukhin. On March 11, Prigozhin declared his intention to present himself in the 2024 Ukrainian presidential elections: a sentence, Mukhin accuses, which in reality would hide his intention to stand as a candidate, yes, but in Russia, again in 2024. The vote that will decide the final part of Putin’s fate. Mukhin attacks Prigozhin on various fronts: it is the first time that criticism of Wagner’s commander has come from the side of the Kremlin. He accuses him of having alienated the other commanders, and of having endangered the lives of his men in Bakhmut, where the Ukrainian counter-offensive is awaited. According to the ISW, the Kremlin and military leaders have begun to perceive Prigozhin as a threat to Putin’s regime: they could therefore turn him into a convenient scapegoat for everything that is happening to Bakhmut, and for the very high number of losses among his own “musicians”.