Is called B-21 Raider and is America’s new nuclear stealth bomber. The fighter makes its public debut after years of covert development as part of the Pentagon’s response to growing concerns about a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is America’s first new bomber aircraft in over 30 years. Almost every aspect of the development program is top secret, and there are no official images: only renderings have been released, a few images that reveal that the Raider resembles the black nuclear stealth bomber it will eventually replace, the B-2 Spirit.

The aircraft is part of the Pentagon’s program to modernize all three divisions of its nuclear triad, silo-based ballistic missiles and submarine warheads. China is on track to have 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035, and its advances in hypersonic technology, digital warfare, space capabilities and other areas pose “the most consequential and systemic challenge to US national security,” according to what the Pentagon communicates. There are six B-21 Raiders in production, the Air Force plans to build 100 capable of equipping nuclear weapons or conventional bombs, and which can be used manned or unmanned. The cost of the fighters was not disclosed.

Kathy Warden, CEO of Northrop Grumman which is building the Raider, said, “The way the B-21 operates internally is extremely advanced compared to the B-2, because the technology has evolved so much in terms of I reckon we can now embed it in the software.” Other changes include advanced materials used in the coatings to make the bomber harder to detect, new ways to control electronic emissions, so the bomber can fake enemy radars and blend in as if it were another object. Then there are new propulsion technologies. In a fact sheet, Northrop Grumman says it is using “new manufacturing techniques and materials to ensure that the B-21 will defeat the anti-access and area denial systems it will face. When we talk about low observability, it is incredibly low observability ‘ said Warden, ‘You’ll hear it, but you won’t see it.’ The Raider won’t make its maiden flight until 2023.