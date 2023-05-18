“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”. The right-hand man of the former British prime minister tells the background on Brexit, the fatal mistakes and the true role of his wife Carrie

LONDON – It’s July 24, 2019 and Boris Johnson is going to Buckingham Palace to swear by Queen Elizabeth II as prime minister, after having ousted Theresa May from Downing Street. At that time Guto Harrihis lifelong friend, adviser and right-hand man who will become his Downing Street communications chief in 2022, sends him a video of him with three women at a rooftop pool in Sardinia.