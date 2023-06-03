here is the calendar of events

Even if this year (and perhaps forever) E3 has been canceled, the major video game producers and publishers are not giving up their usual summer conferences (like theXbox Games Showcase and it Starfield Direct) to show players what’s boiling in the pots of their studies, while different multi-publisher conferencesfirst of all the Summer Game Festwill offer us a further look at the future play scene.

From the next few days until the end of August we will therefore be able to enjoy a series of very interesting events for video game enthusiasts and, above all, for Xbox fans. So there you are the calendar of all appointments with Italian timetableswhich as always you can follow in large part also with us on the our Twitch channel (more details before each event).

Should other appointments be announced, we will communicate them to you with appropriate news and will add them to this calendar.

We just have to wait for these few days that separate us from the first live broadcasts, but in the meantime keep an eye on our home for all the announcements and rumors of this very hot season. And as always, good season of big events with MondoXbox!