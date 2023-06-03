here is the calendar of events

Even if this year (and perhaps forever) E3 has been canceled, the major video game producers and publishers are not giving up their usual summer conferences (like theXbox Games Showcase and it Starfield Direct) to show players what’s boiling in the pots of their studies, while different multi-publisher conferencesfirst of all the Summer Game Festwill offer us a further look at the future play scene.
From the next few days until the end of August we will therefore be able to enjoy a series of very interesting events for video game enthusiasts and, above all, for Xbox fans. So there you are the calendar of all appointments with Italian timetableswhich as always you can follow in large part also with us on the our Twitch channel (more details before each event).
- Guerrilla Collective Showcase – June 7th 6pm
WHAT: for fans of titles indie, a roundup of the hottest games in development. Last year’s edition presented about 40 games including titles that were later released (or still awaited) on Xbox such as signaled, The Last Worker, Batora: Lost Haven, Cassette Beasts, MADiSON and very Italian Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. It is therefore an interesting event also for Xbox owners!
- Summer Game Fest – 8 June 21:00
WHAT: is the conference of the well-known journalist Geoff Keighley, during which trailers of well-known titles will be shown and new games announced. There will be titles of XboxUbisoft, CD Projekt RED, Disney, EA, Netflix, Square Enix, Capcom and Warner Bros. Games, and has already been announced Alan Wake 2 gameplay. Announcements are also expected new games coming to Game Passgiven that a co-marketing campaign between the Xbox service and the Summer Game Fest.
- Day of the Devs – June 8th 11pm
WHAT: a roundup of indie titles presented by Double Fine e iam8bit. Last year 12 games were presented including the beautiful Planet of Lana.
- Return Direct – June 9th 00:00
WHAT: New announcements and videos from Return Digital, one of the most creative and prolific independent publishers around. Last year’s edition showcased five games: Cult of the Lamb, Card Shark, Anger Foot, The Plucky Squire e Skate Story.
- Tribeca Games Spotlight – 9 June 21:00
WHAT: It is the video game show that is part of the film festival Tribeca Festival. A selection of titles selected by the show organizers will be shown.
- Wholesome Direct – June 10th 6pm
WHAT: He publisher indie Wholesome Games will show over 70 new gameslargely characterized by a distinctive artistic framework and a focus on storytelling.
- Future Games Show – 10 June 19:00
WHAT: It’s the headboard show GamesRadarconducted this year by the actors Yuri Lowenthal e Laura Baileyrespectively Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in Marvel’s Spider-Man. The event promises to show us over 40 trailers for upcoming games on all platforms, including Xbox.
- Xbox Games Showcase e Starfield Direct – 11 June 19:00
WHAT: It is the main course of the summer events, the showcase in which many Xbox and third-party studios they will show us the most important titles coming to the Microsoft console. It will also be an opportunity for an in-depth look at Bethesda’s highly anticipated new RPG, Starfield.
- PC Gaming Show – June 11th 10pm
WHAT: Event dedicated mainly to PC titles, many of which will also arrive on Xbox. They will be displayed nicely 55 games in the span of two hoursincluded 15 new ads. Among others, we will talk about Baldur’s Gate 3, Frostpunk 2 e Dune: Awakening.
- Ubisoft Forward – 12 June 19:00
WHAT: The famous French house will show us the news on its titles in development, also announcing new games. They will definitely see each other Assassin’s Creed: Mirage e Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorabut we also expect updates on titles like The Division Heartland, The Crew Motorfest e Skull and Bones plus a few new titles.
- Xbox Games Showcase Extended – 13 June 19:00
WHAT: Here Microsoft will propose to us insights, gameplay and interviews with the developers of some of the titles shown at the Showcase on June 11th. We already know that, here, Turn 10 will show a demonstration of the Forza Motorsport Campaign modebut there will also be many other interesting contents.
- THQ Nordic Showcase – 11 August 21:00
WHAT: The Austrian house will present its titles currently in development. Among them we expect to see Alone in the Dark, Wreckreation, Outcast 2 and the remake of Gothicbut there will certainly be new announcements as well.
- gamescom Opening Night Live – August 22nd 8pm
WHAT: It’s the conference gamescom, also conducted by the tireless Geoff Keighley. It’s typically where the titles closest to their autumn release are shown, but there’s also no shortage of announcements and surprises. The MondoXbox team will be present at the event and we will bring you our firsthand impressions not only from the conference but from the entire German fair.
Should other appointments be announced, we will communicate them to you with appropriate news and will add them to this calendar.
We just have to wait for these few days that separate us from the first live broadcasts, but in the meantime keep an eye on our home for all the announcements and rumors of this very hot season. And as always, good season of big events with MondoXbox!