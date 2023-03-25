Dr. Nowzaradan is an Iranian doctor specializing in bariatric surgery and obesity treatment. Here’s what he prescribes for his patients.

Vite al Limite is an American television show dedicated to helping people with severe obesity. To manage everything is Dr. Nowzaradan, an Iranian doctor specializing in bariatric surgery.

The broadcast shows the path to weight loss of people with severe obesity, ranging from 250 to 400 kg, to then resume a normal life, with the operation performed by the aforementioned surgeon. Usually, especially in the first months before the operation, the doctor asks his patients to follow a restrictive diet, which can be 800/1200 calories per day.

Most of the diet is protein based, few carbohydrates. The obesity of the doctor’s patients forces them to stay mostly at home, and therefore to live in limiting conditions, sometimes without even being able to go out at all. Such a heavy weight that it limits any type of activity.

That’s why a rigid operation is needed, so that patients lose 10/20 kg every month before surgery. Not everyone succeeds because it is still a very restrictive path, which also requires great self-discipline and inner and psychological strength.

Lives to the Limit, Doctor Now’s diet

This diet, it must be said, is not for people who are normally overweight or in any case not severely obese. Obviously, it is always advisable to consult a doctor because everyone has their own physicality and needs and only an expert will be able to tailor the correct diet to measure.

The Doctor’s Diet Plan is designed for people with severe obesity, and is expected to consume approximately 1200 calories a day for a period of 30 days. This important caloric restriction has the main objective of producing a loss of body weight of about 5% compared to the moment in which the diet is started.

The goal is to reduce the size of the liver and allow you to walk more and weigh less so you are ready for gastric bypass surgery. The diet requires the patient to be particularly disciplined in always following the same rhythms and times when taking food.

To fill the caloric needs, the doctor has foreseen the intake of 5 high protein bars to be consumed throughout the day. Physical activity is also fundamental, which depending on the patient’s condition, is scheduled for at least 30 minutes a day.

One main meal a day is permitted, consisting of meat and vegetables, without starches. To decide what kind of meat and vegetables to consume, there is a list to choose from. It is important to weigh all foods. Any spice is allowed, but as regards the seasoning, the doctor’s instructions must be followed. Finally, as far as water intake is concerned, it is recommended to drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day.

