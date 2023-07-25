Home » “Here is the imperial Lindos of Rhodes before and after the fires”: the video of the destroyed luxury resort in Greece goes around the web
World

“Here is the imperial Lindos of Rhodes before and after the fires”: the video of the destroyed luxury resort in Greece goes around the web

by admin
“Here is the imperial Lindos of Rhodes before and after the fires”: the video of the destroyed luxury resort in Greece goes around the web

In Rhodes the fires continue. Thousands of tourists have been evacuated from the structures most at risk. Among these is the Lindos Imperial, a luxury resort in the southeast of the island. Video showing the structure before and after the fires quickly made the rounds on the web.

The same hotel, with a message released on its social channels, specified that arrivals are temporarily suspended “until further notice”: “We understand that you may have personal effects at the property and we wish to assure you that Lindos Imperial is now open to guests who wish to collect their belongings – he added in the note – You are welcome to come and collect your luggage if you wish. However, please note that the hotel will not be able to provide transfers to the property at this time.”

Previous Article

Moscow, no renewal of the agreement on Ukrainian wheat. “China should brand Russian threats unacceptable”

See also  Russia, rapper commits suicide in order not to go to war

You may also like

The Bruce Springsteen concert at Monza park is...

The Gaslight Anthem recruit Springsteen for their new...

Residents of Rhodes, Greece, Desperate for Aid as...

Nick Cave is already finishing his next album

Harry tries to make peace, but William and...

Đorđo Sladoje, winner of the “Kočić Award”. Magazine

Tel Aviv, clashes between protesters and police along...

Deadly Wildfires Ravage Northern Algeria, Leaving 34 Dead

Bio in Sicily 2023 between company visits and...

Russia Bans Gender Affirmation Procedures, Dealing a Blow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy