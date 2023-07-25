“Here is the imperial Lindos of Rhodes before and after the fires”: the video of the destroyed luxury resort in Greece goes around the web

In Rhodes the fires continue. Thousands of tourists have been evacuated from the structures most at risk. Among these is the Lindos Imperial, a luxury resort in the southeast of the island. Video showing the structure before and after the fires quickly made the rounds on the web.

The same hotel, with a message released on its social channels, specified that arrivals are temporarily suspended “until further notice”: “We understand that you may have personal effects at the property and we wish to assure you that Lindos Imperial is now open to guests who wish to collect their belongings – he added in the note – You are welcome to come and collect your luggage if you wish. However, please note that the hotel will not be able to provide transfers to the property at this time.”

