The idea came to Kevin Thomas, owner of KT Security Solutions, after the Uvalde shooting in which 19 children and two teachers died

In the elementary school of Cullman, in Alabama, United States, a panic and bulletproof room is being tested. The idea came to Kevin Thomas, owner of KT Security Solutions, after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers died. It’s called «Rapid access safe rooms», a small bunker that can be set up inside the classroom. It can be pulled out in about ten seconds and measures 2.5 meters per side. «Ours is a small company that has innovative ideas that can last over time. We wanted to bring our version of gun control to the nation,” Kevin Thomas told USA Today. “Now we hope that these bulletproof rooms can be present in every classroom in America so as to give everyone the opportunity to go home in the evening to their loved ones”. (Lapresse)

March 31, 2023 – Updated March 31, 2023, 12:01 am

