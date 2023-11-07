Home » Here is the poster and trailer for “Godzilla Minus One”, in Italian cinemas from 1 to 6 December
World

Here is the poster and trailer for “Godzilla Minus One”, in Italian cinemas from 1 to 6 December

by admin
Here is the poster and trailer for “Godzilla Minus One”, in Italian cinemas from 1 to 6 December

70 years after the release of the first epic film that gave life to the legend

it’s already Godzillamania

THE KING OF MONSTERS IS BACK:

GODZILLA MINUS ONE

IT’S READY TO OVERWHELM THE CINEMAS

OF ALL THE WORLD

The new chapter of the global phenomenon branded TOHO

will arrive in theaters from December 1st simultaneously worldwide

while in Japan fans’ fever rises for the highly anticipated international premiere in Tokyo

It arrives in Italian theaters and those around the world from December 1st GODZILLA MINUS ONE, the impressive new chapter of the global Godzilla phenomenon dedicated to the King of the Monsters and produced by the iconic TOHO production company. Confirmed as the closing event of the Tokyo International Film Festival and at the center of a rampant Godzillamania, in Italy GODZILLA MINUS ONE will be distributed at Cinema only from December 1st to 6th as a special event exclusively at Nexo Digital (list coming up soon on nexodigital.it) in the original version with Italian subtitles.

The appointment on the big screen coincides with the 70th anniversary of Godzilla’s cinematic debut and drags us into post-war Japan, over which a new terror looms. It is Godzilla, forcing the population of the conflict-ravaged country to once again fight for their survival. Takashi Yamazaki (“The Eternal Zero”, “Always: Sunset on Third Street”, “Parasyte: Part 1”) signs the direction, screenplay and VFX of the film, which stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando e Kuranosuke Sasaki.

That of Godzilla, born from the namesake 1954 film directed by Ishirō Honda and immediately became a classic of the genre, it was recognized by Guiness World Records as the longest running film franchise in the world. From its origins as an allegory for the hydrogen bomb, Godzilla has evolved into a beloved phenomenon of “kaiju”, the terrible monsters of Japanese science fiction, surpassing cinematic boundaries and becoming a cultural touchstone even in the world of music and gaming .

See also  Sweden, Kristersson is the new premier with the votes of the far right

The film is distributed in Italy exclusively by Nexo Digital in collaboration with media partners Radio Deejay, MYmovies.it and VVVVID.

You may also like

Fatal Shooting at Pan-American Highway Protest: Lawyer Kills...

Hurricane Otis devastates Acapulco – World and Mission

For a Mediterranean theology – World and Mission

Miami International Airport Announces Direct Flights to Europe...

MONDO MODA – 17 years – MONDO MODA

Design Open Day brings together 250 people at...

Father’s Hope and Despair: Daughter Believed Dead in...

Udinese News | Cioffi recovers the pieces: Masina...

Top Diplomats Gather in Tokyo to Address Israel’s...

News Udinese | Criscitiello: “The problem was not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy