here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

Monday 21:00 – One, Two…X! with ThorX360 and mallet – Special Guest Filippo Vicarelli (Freelance Music Composer, Sound Designer e Audio Asset Maker)

with ThorX360 and mallet – (Freelance Music Composer, Sound Designer e Audio Asset Maker) Tuesday 21:00 – Minecraft Legends con Sonakin

con Sonakin Wednesday 21:00 – Halo Infinite – Season 3 con Prophet_Vader

con Prophet_Vader Thursday 19:30 – Diablo IV – Developer Update live commentary with ThorX360 and mallet

with ThorX360 and mallet Venerdì 21:00 – Dead Island 2 con Sonakin

con Sonakin Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con ThorX360

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!