here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

Monday 21:00 – Dead Island 2 con Sonakin

con Sonakin Tuesday 21:00 – Die Tuesday with mallet

with mallet Wednesday 21:00 – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review commentary and Q&A con ThorX360

con ThorX360 Thursday 19:30 – AfterImage con Prophet_Vader

con Prophet_Vader Friday 21:00 – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor con ThorX360

con ThorX360 Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!