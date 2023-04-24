Home » here is the program for the week
World

here is the program for the week

by admin
here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 21:00 – Dead Island 2 con Sonakin
  • Tuesday 21:00 – Die Tuesday with mallet
  • Wednesday 21:00 – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review commentary and Q&A con ThorX360
  • Thursday 19:30 – AfterImage con Prophet_Vader
  • Friday 21:00 – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor con ThorX360
  • Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

See also  Poland will ask Germany for damages for World War II, it wants 1.3 trillion

You may also like

Israel, car on crowd in central Jerusalem: 8...

Japan claims that it will deploy the “Patriot-3”...

In Paris Lvmh at historic highs, first European...

tucker carlson lascia fox news

American Embassy on announcements about the secession of...

Pope: Five new French Blesseds bear witness to...

José González, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

ranking of spectators and average attendance at the...

LIVE CEDEVITA OLYMPIA – RED STAR: Duško Ivanović...

Udinese – Super Ehizibue the right wing finally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy