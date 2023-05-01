Home » here is the program for the week
World

here is the program for the week

by admin
here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Lunedì 21:00 – The Last Case of Benedict Fox con Sonakin
  • Tuesday 21:00 – Redfall con Prophet_Vader e ThorX360
  • Wednesday 21:00 – Redfall con Prophet_Vader
  • Thursday 19:30 – Ravenlok con Sonakin
  • Venerdì 21:00 – The Last Case of Benedict Fox with mallet
  • Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee with mallet

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

See also  Delta epidemic does not hinder the bull market expert: US stocks rose another 7.8% before the end of the year | Delta variant virus | Epoch Times

You may also like

White House Correspondents Association dinner, Biden joked about...

tomorrow’s horoscope, Tuesday 2 May

South Africa begs Putin not to come |...

Car leasing – a good solution to drive...

Switzerland, climate activist glues his hands to a...

Darko Lazić wife Katarina about his ex-girlfriends |...

Play Offs, match 1 of the Scudetto Finale:...

a burnt agent – TV Courier

In Gaza a 6-year-old boy dies mauled by...

New Lancia Ypsilon 2023, an important restyling and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy