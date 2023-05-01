here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

Lunedì 21:00 – The Last Case of Benedict Fox con Sonakin

con Sonakin Tuesday 21:00 – Redfall con Prophet_Vader e ThorX360

con Prophet_Vader e ThorX360 Wednesday 21:00 – Redfall con Prophet_Vader

con Prophet_Vader Thursday 19:30 – Ravenlok con Sonakin

con Sonakin Venerdì 21:00 – The Last Case of Benedict Fox with mallet

with mallet Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee with mallet

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!