here is the program for the week

14
Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!
Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:
- Lunedì 21:00 – The Last Case of Benedict Fox con Sonakin
- Tuesday 21:00 – Redfall con Prophet_Vader e ThorX360
- Wednesday 21:00 – Redfall con Prophet_Vader
- Thursday 19:30 – Ravenlok con Sonakin
- Venerdì 21:00 – The Last Case of Benedict Fox with mallet
- Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee with mallet
We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!
