here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwhich will still reserve us interesting chats, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

Monday 21:00 – One, Two…X with ThorX360 and mallet

Martedì 21:00 – MS Flight Simulator 2020 – World Update XIV con Sonakin e DrComix

Wednesday 21:00 – Exoprimal con Prophet_Vader

Thursday 21:00 – Full Game Pass con ThorX360

Friday 9.00pm – F1 Manager 23 with mallet and Sonakin

Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee with mallet

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

