here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

Monday 21.00 – Jackbox Party con Sonakin

Tuesday 21.00 – Full Game Pass con Thor

Mercoledì 21.00 – Shadow Gambit:The Cursed Crew con Sonakin

Thursday 21.00 – Forza Horizon 5: Italian Automotive con ThorX360

Friday 21.00 – The Expanse – Episode 2 with Maguzzolo

Sunday 10.00 – Xbox & Coffee con ThorX360

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

