World

here is the program for the week

here is the program for the week

Here we are at the beginning of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events of the next seven days on MondoXbox Twitch channelwhich will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host who will keep you company during this week:

Monday 9pm – The Crew Motorfest with mallet
Martedì 21:00 – Anteprima Assassin’s Creed Mirage + Starfield con ThorX360
Wednesday 9pm – The Crew Motorfest with mallet and Mapo78
Thursday 9pm – Lies of P con ThorX360
Friday 9pm – TBA con ThorX360 e Sonakin
Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like come visit us on Twitch!

MX Video – Forza Motorsport

