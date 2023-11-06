here is the program for the week

Here we are at the beginning of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events of the next seven days on MondoXbox Twitch channelwhich will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host who will keep you company during this week:

Monday 9.00pm – One, Two…X! with ThorX360 and mallet

Tuesday 9pm – Football Manager 2024 with Sonakin

Wednesday 9pm – Full Game Pass

Thursday 9pm – Like a Dragon Gaiden con Prophet_Vader

Venerdì 21:00 – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III with Sonakin

Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee with mallet

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like come visit us on Twitch!

