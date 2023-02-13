Home World here is the program for the week
here is the program for the week

here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 21:00 – Wild Hearts con ThorX360
  • Martedì 21:00 – Wanted:Dead con ThorX360
  • Mercoledì 21:00 – Cities: Skyline – Remastered con Sonakin
  • Giovedì 21:00 – Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition with mallet
  • Venerdì 21:00 – Wild Hearts con ThorX360 e Prophet_Vader
  • Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

