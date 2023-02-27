Home World here is the program for the week
Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 21:00 – Full Game Pass with mallet
  • Tuesday 19:30 – Diablo IV – Developer Update live commentary with ThorX360 and mallet
  • Martedì 21:30 – Soul Hackers 2 con Prophet_Vader
  • Mercoledì 21:00 – MS Flight Simulator – World Update 12 con Sonakin
  • Giovedì 15:45 – Dead Island 2 – Extended Gameplay commento live with mallet
  • Thursday 21:00 – Age of Empires IV con Sonakin
  • Friday 21:00 – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty con ThorX360
  • Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee with mallet

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

