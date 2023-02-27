Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

Monday 21:00 – Full Game Pass with mallet

Tuesday 19:30 – Diablo IV – Developer Update live commentary with ThorX360 and mallet

Martedì 21:30 – Soul Hackers 2 con Prophet_Vader

Mercoledì 21:00 – MS Flight Simulator – World Update 12 con Sonakin

Giovedì 15:45 – Dead Island 2 – Extended Gameplay commento live with mallet

Thursday 21:00 – Age of Empires IV con Sonakin

Friday 21:00 – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty con ThorX360

Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee with mallet

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!