Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 21:00 – One, Two…X! with ThorX360 and mallet
  • Tuesday 21:00 – Halo Infinite – Season 3 con Sonakin e Prophet_Vader
  • Mercoledì 21:00 – The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition con ThorX360
  • Thursday 21:00 – Guilty Gear – Strive – con Prophet_Vader
  • Friday 21:00 – Free Friday con Sonakin
  • Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con ThorX360

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

