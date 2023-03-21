Home World here is the program for the week
Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 21:00 – One, Two…X! with ThorX360 and mallet
  • Tuesday 21:00 – Ni No Kuni II – The Destiny of a Kingdom con Sonakin
  • Mercoledì 21:00 – Sea of Thieves – Season 9 with mallet
  • Giovedì 21:00 – Breath – A Half Life Story by Alessandro Rindolli
  • Friday 21:00 – Diablo IV – Open Beta
  • Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con ThorX360

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

