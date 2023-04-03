Home World here is the program for the week
World

here is the program for the week

by admin
here is the program for the week

Here we are at the beginning of a new week, the right time to take a look at the appointments for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channel, which will still reserve us interesting chats, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 21:00 – One, Two…X! with ThorX360 and mallet
  • Tuesday 21:00 – Die Tuesday with mallet
  • Wednesday 21:00 – The Elder Scrolls Online – Update 37 con ThorX360
  • Thursday 9:00pm – MLB The Show 2023 with Sonakin and Erik
  • Friday 9.00pm – The Curse of The Sea Rats con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

See also  At a sensitive moment, Xi Jinping shows his political authority and controls the core team of 52 deputy state-level senior officials | Xi Jinping |

You may also like

the images of the café after the explosion...

The war on the Ramadan commons – breaking...

The trial for the attack on the rue...

Trump landed in New York to turn himself...

Iran, it is now compulsory for female students...

Donald Trump’s D-Day, from yellow mugshots to new...

Shakira, the ex father-in-law evicts her from the...

Attack in St. Petersburg, the expert Mark Galeotti:...

Provisional results of the presidential elections in Montenegro...

Blinken Presses Russian Foreign Minister to Free WSJ...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy