Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 9.00pm – Hogwarts Legacy con Sonakin
  • Martedì 21:00 – Deliver Us Mars with mallet
  • Mercoledì 21:00 – Hot Wheels Unleashed with mallet
  • Thursday 21:00 – Inkulinati – Game Preview con Prophet_Vader
  • Friday 9.00pm – Hogwarts Legacy con Sonakin
  • Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

