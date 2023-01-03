Home World Here is «The Secrets of London», the only Stock Exchange in Europe not to have lost in 2022
Here is «The Secrets of London», the only Stock Exchange in Europe not to have lost in 2022

Here is «The Secrets of London», the only Stock Exchange in Europe not to have lost in 2022

Go and trust financial analysts and so-called market “experts”. For at least two years, they took fish in the face London Stock Exchange, accusing it of being the worst in Europe. And then, in the Black Year 2022, you find that Paternoster Square is instead the best price list in all of Europe, EU or non-EU: the Ftse100 it is the only index to have closed the year with a gain (a Lilliputian +0.9% which, however, stands out against the 12-13% declines of the rest of the continent). It’s revenge, silent…

