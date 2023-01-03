Listen to the audio version of the article

Go and trust financial analysts and so-called market “experts”. For at least two years, they took fish in the face London Stock Exchange, accusing it of being the worst in Europe. And then, in the Black Year 2022, you find that Paternoster Square is instead the best price list in all of Europe, EU or non-EU: the Ftse100 it is the only index to have closed the year with a gain (a Lilliputian +0.9% which, however, stands out against the 12-13% declines of the rest of the continent). It’s revenge, silent…