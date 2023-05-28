Here is when Djokovic plays against Aleksandar Kovacevic | Sports

On Monday, Novak Djokovic starts at Roland Garros against Aleksandar Kovačević.

Source: Profimedia/Matthieu Mirville / DPPI

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will start at Roland Garros on Monday and in the first round he will have a very interesting task against the young Aleksandar Kovačević, an American tennis player of Serbian origin. Novak Djokovic will play the first match of the tournament around 2:00 p.m. on the main court “Filip Šatrije”.. It is possible that the match will start a little later because the duel between Karolina Pliškova and Sloane Stevens is expected first, but we know the approximate time.

Djokovic and Kovačević have never played against each other until now, and we hope that the Serbian tennis player will have a good start to the tournament in which he is chasing his third cup, i.e. his 23rd Grand Slam in total, which would allow him to overtake Rafael Nadal on the eternal list, with the fact that the Spaniard will not even to play in Paris due to injury.

All TV broadcasts are on Eurosport, while on MONDU you can expect a surprise from Paris, where our reporter Nemanja Stanojčić will report from the tournament.

Of the other Serbian tennis players, Filip Krajinović will play on court number “seven” no earlier than 3 p.m. against Francis Tijafo, at the same time, Hamad Međedović, who has passed the qualifications, will step on the big stage and will play against Marcos Girone on “four”, while Dušan Lajović will be the last to appear on the “five” during the day (not before 5 p.m.). His first match in the tournament is against Zhizhen Zhang from China.

In the evening, we will also watch Miomir Kecmanović, who will play against Vavasori from Italy at the start of Roland Garros.