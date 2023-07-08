“Here is where Russia planted the bombs inside the Zaporizhzhia power plant”: the map released by Kiev intelligence

explosive barriers in the premises of the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia. The accusation made by theUkraine towards the Russiawhich controls the plant of the town on the Dnieper. But today the secret service of Kiev (Gur) have released a map demonstrating the fact that, they claim, those bombs were really planted revealing their location.

The picture was broadcast on the official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian military intelligence service: “Nei technical rooms and in engine rooms anti-personnel mine barriers have been installed, both remote-controlled and unguided, of the directional type – explain the 007 loyal to Volodymyr Zelensky – The enemy mostly uses Soviet-type directional mines, most are MON-50, MON-90, MON-100, MON-200″. In addition to these, they conclude, further mines and explosives are being delivered to the plant.

A version which, if confirmed, would trigger a nuclear alert throughout Europe, given that we are talking about the largest plant of this type in the whole continent. An accident inside it would risk resulting in an even worse disaster than that of Chernobylwith consequences not only for Ukraine, but potentially for a large part of European and Russian territory as well.

In recent days, Moscow has responded to Kiev’s accusations by arguing that the Ukrainians are planning attacks against the occupied plant. And while theAtomic Agency calls for new and more in-depth inspections inside the plant, the Nato says it has already made plans to “react” to a nuclear accident should the Russians conduct a provocation.