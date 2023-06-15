“Here’s a boy just like him”

Modena, 15 June 2023 – “Encounter for almost two years a boy who looks so much like Alle. But he’s in trouble”. Hope is rekindled: a woman, who works in a Dutch hospitalfiled a report on a missing persons site, claiming to have sighted Alexander Venturelli on the road. Let’s talk about the young man who disappeared from Sassuolo on 5 December 2021. The boy’s family, through its lawyers Giovanna Ferrari and Claudio Falleti, recently presented opposition to the request for dismissal of the case, advanced by the prosecutor. Not only that: the mother of “Alle”, Roberta Carassai, who never gave up and never he stopped looking for his son, also filed hundreds of signatures in the prosecutor’s office. Friends, relatives, individual citizens who ask not to archive the boy’s disappearance. The hearing is scheduled for June 20th.

As for the report, according to Carassai it could be reliable. The person who carried it out, in fact, claimed to have seen a boy, very similar to Alessandro, on the road. Not once, but on numerous occasions over a two-year period. The young man in question however, he would be in poor health. The boy, with a beard and long hair, would walk the Langedijk ring road every day. “There is my brother-in-law in Holland who is interfacing with the lady who manages the site to speak with whoever reported the sighting, to get as much information as possible – explains Carassai – If he hadn’t gone there, I would have gone because time my husband and I claim that Alessandro is in Holland The lady who made the report works in the hospital e it seems she was convinced of the resemblance of that boy met on the street with Alle”. It seems that the woman has asked the local authorities for information and the young man in question would not be registered in any structure. “We address yet another appeal to the Prosecutor of Modena and to the judge so that the case is not archived. We ask that the investigations continue with a European investigation order, so that all these reports are really investigated – Roberta Carassai continues – We believe that Alessandro needs help and we ask the institutions not to turn their backs on him “.

The suspicion that Alessandro might be in Holland was linked to some searches that the young man had carried out a few days before his disappearance and which ‘led’ to Amsterdam or, in any case, to the country.