Here’s how sanctions are hurting Russia (despite often being circumvented)

When the International Monetary Fund released its economic forecasts in April, it caused a stir that Russia would be grown more than Germany and the United Kingdom. This was read as confirmation that the sanctions imposed by the West against the country, in response to the invasion of Ukraine, are not working, or at least not as expected. But a new study has debunked this hypothesis arguing that a closer analysis of several economic indicators would show that instead the punitive measures “are working” and will soon have a “devastating impact”. Yesterday, the very day the European Union gave the green light to its eleventh sanctions packagethe Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies has published its report entitled “From bad to worse: the ongoing effects of sanctions on Russia“.

“The IMF only takes into consideration macro indicators such as GDP, and there the contractions of the economy are mild, but if we instead take into consideration specific sectors we realize that those linked to the war are having excellent results, but the others are However, we must bear in mind that the production of bombs, which are then dropped in Ukraine, does not create profits like that of other goods and that furthermore the defense industry is supported by public funds, which are now running out also thanks to sanctions”, explains the author of the study, Vladimir Milov, who in the past was also briefly deputy minister of energy in Vladimir Putin’s Russia (in 2002), before leaving the president and becoming one of the leaders of the opposition.

As the Think Tank study close to the EPP explains, the start of this year was marked by two major trends in government finances: First, oil and gas revenues fell sharply, mostly due to the oil embargo of the EU, secondly, Moscow has pre-financed an unprecedented amount of military expenditure. According to estimates based on data from the Ministry of Finance, more than 3 trillion rubles (32.72 billion euros) were transferred to the Ministry of Defense in January-April 2023, or more than half of the total annual budget for 2023 ( which is 5 trillion rubles in total). As a result, the Russian Ministry of Finance reported that the total budget deficit in January-April 2023 reached 3.4 trillion rubles, which is 17% higher than the approved full-year planned deficit under the of the budget law.

The country also suffers from a lack of investments, especially foreign ones. After the flight of Western capitals, China, India and Asian nations have not filled the vacuum left by not being very interested in investing massively in technology and skills in the Federation, as the West has done in the last 30-40 years. As of early 2022, Asian countries’ cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Russia was exceptionally low: $3.3 billion from China, $2.4 billion from Hong Kong, $0.6 billion from India according to the Central Bank of Russia. There has been no major new investment since the beginning of the war.

The Russian government reported a fairly positive figure on the growth of fixed capital investment in 2022: 4.6%, an excellent figure. But in reality, the 4.6% figure would be a bias, according to the report. Investments grew by 13.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 (before the sanctions even started to show their effects), before declining to 2-3% growth in the remaining three quarters of 2022 and just 0.7% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. Furthermore, as with GDP, if one breaks down between war-related industries and the rest of the civilian economy, it is clear that in areas related to conflict and related state-funded efforts (transportation, construction, public administration and military security, warehouses), investments often grow by tens of percentage points, while in key areas of the real private economy, these decrease significantly.

However, the study recognizes that so far Putin has been able to circumvent a large part of the sanctions, with the more or less conscious help of third countries. Moscow has managed to secure not only trade in various sanctioned goods, but also imports of industrial and consumer goods that are not subject to sanctions, but which have been lost due to the withdrawal of Western companies from the Russian market. Parallel imports of these goods, for example, exceeded $20 billion in 2022.

Russia has replaced many of the direct Western imports lost through the purchase of the same goods in countries such as Turkey, whose exports to the Federation increased by 62% in 2022 (to $9.3 billion), and in January -April 2023 by 47% (at nearly $1 billion a month), according to Turkstat. On the other hand, Russian exports to the UAE in 2022 increased by as much as 71%, reaching $8.5 billion, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. As the report points out, it is evident that there is no such additional demand for Russian goods in the UAE, and the surge in Russian exports largely reflects trade schemes aimed at circumventing sanctions to resell these goods where otherwise it would be prohibited.

And he focused precisely on trying to stop these loopholes the eleventh package of sanctions approved yesterday by the European Union after long negotiations of about a month and a half. The package essentially affects the avoidance of the measures against Moscow with the complicity of third countries such as Turkey and former Soviet states such as Armenia but also China and the Emirates, and third-party companies of accommodating countries, and affects the sectors of trade, transport and energy. In particular, with regard to trade, the new anti-tax avoidance instrument will allow the EU to restrict the sale, supply, transfer or export of specific sanctioned goods and technologies to certain third countries, if they are deemed to be of fact they are acting as a gateway for these goods to Russia.

They are subject to stricter export restrictions then dual-use items and advanced technology, for example some coolers that contain chips that Russia could extract and then use them for different purposes, including military ones. In addition to the Russian and Iranian entities already listed, companies registered in China (3 in Hong Kong), Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Syria, Armenia and Iran are added to the sanctions. The transport measures impose a total ban on Russian trucks with trailers and semi-trailers from transporting goods to the EU. There is also a ban on access to EU ports for ships suspected of transferring Russian oil from ship to ship, effectively smuggling it, or for so-called “ghost ships”, i.e. those that manipulate or deactivate their tracking system of navigation during the transportation of Russian oil.

In addition to this trick, which however has a limited impact, Russia has for some time been making up for the ban on the sale of oil in Europe and the price ceiling in the West, again thanks to the complicity of third countries. Moscow has ramped up exports of crude oil to nations such as India, China and Pakistan in recent months, while data shows the EU is importing huge quantities of refined fuel from them. New Delhi, for example, saw deliveries of Russian crude soar from around 1 million barrels a month to 63 million in April alone. Meanwhile, diesel exports to the EU have increased tenfold and jet fuel shipments have increased by more than 250%. However, this practice does not constitute a violation of the sanctions, as the G7 wanted to limit Russia’s gains without destabilizing global oil markets.

As a result, in May, the International Energy Agency reported that Moscow’s crude shipment volume rose to its highest level since the invasion of Ukraine, rising by 50,000 bpd to 8.3 million. barrels, despite price controls. According to the report of the Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies, for the Russian Federation the economic losses in the sector would still be huge as purchases of Russian oil by buyers on saturated Asian markets have taken place at enormous discounts. “Moreover, shipments to new markets, where there are no pipelines like in Europe, have high costs and require longer times. A shipment by ship to India takes more than a month and in general Russia loses so about 10 dollars,” says Milov.

