Here’s how SpaceX plans to secure the pad for Starship’s first launch

Starship’s first space launch is approaching and one of the biggest questions is whether the orbital pad will resist or less to the power of 33 Raptor engines at (or near) maximum thrust.

A first impression of how much the Booster motors can have an impact on the structure of the pad and the various components was obtained with the 31-motor static fire (initially planned with 33, but one was intentionally switched off before the test, the ‘other did not start) happened a few months ago. The consequences on the whole structure of the OLP (Orbital Launch Platform), even if the engines have operated at 50% of the possible thrust, have been contained.

Flame deflector e flame trench

During takeoff, the heat, vibrations and pressure generated by the first stage engines would be capable of destroying both the ground infrastructure and the rocket itself. To solve the problem of heat and pressure due to the gases leaving the nozzles of a rocket, i flame deflectors (flame deflector)placed immediately under the departing rocket.

The deflector, usually concave in shape, redirects the flames away from the launch pad and rocket towards the flame trenches. These are long, deep channels that extend well beyond the length of the launch pad. The hot gases then run horizontally until, at a safe distance, they emerge from outlets where they expand and disperse.

Such a system is almost indispensable for an orbital launch platform, so the question arises: why wasn’t a flame deflector built at Starbase?

Musk initially said there was no need, but then changed his mind and stated that the lack of a flame deflector could have been a serious mistake in the launch pad design at Starbase.

The main reason why a flame deflector was not built lies in the morphology of the Boca Chica territory. Starbase is located in a swampy area near the ocean, so digging channels to divert Starship’s exhaust gases would have meant building one or more dams to prevent the water from flowing into the pad.

Consequently, an artificial hill should have been created where the pad could then be placed and the appropriate flame trenches dug under it, as in many other pads. A job too long for SpaceX’s plans at Starbase. Building such a system is not a given and always feasible: doing it now would mean having to redesign and rebuild the entire Starbase drop zone from scratch. Observing how the pad will behave during the first orbital flight will therefore be a priority for SpaceX, hoping that the damage is not too much.

Water Deluge System

Another system to protect a launch pad is to use a water deluge, i.e. a real flooding of the pad with large water flows. The main purpose is to reduce the damage caused by the heat of the rocket flames and to suppress as much as possible the noise, which can reach levels of over 200 decibels (for comparison, the noise of a plane taking off reaches levels between 120 and 150 decibels).

The water jets of the deluge system are able to largely absorb and suppress the effect of the shock wave. The sound suppression system can reduce the noise level from 200 decibels down to the more manageable and less harmful 142 decibels. In addition, the water deluge system also serves to reduce heat and prevent fires at the launch pad.

Rocket engines generate temperatures of up to 2800°C, capable of melting most materials, damaging the pad. The launch pads therefore rely on the large volume of water to reduce heat and protect structures.

At Starbase there is already a smaller system, called Firex, dedicated to managing any fires under the pad, with pipes running throughout the OLM. Firex uses a mixture of water and gaseous nitrogen, in this way the flames are deprived of the oxygen that feeds them. Furthermore, the accumulation of oxygen and methane is also avoided, avoiding the creation of an explosive mix in the area of ​​the pad that can easily be ignited. Firex has already been seen at work before many static fires. Soon, however, the real water deluge system will arrive, on which the workers at Starbase have been working in preparation for the first launch into space.

The main structure, which has already been installed in pad 39A a few months ago, consists of a large central buried hex surrounding the OLM. On the 6 sides of the structure there are pipes that rise to the surface pointing towards the areas where the water escapes. In this case, therefore, the drop zone would be flooded from below with water, which will be sprayed through platforms positioned around the pad.

In a water deluge system the water would be taken from a tank placed on top of a tower. The system must deliver a large amount of water in a fairly short time. In this way, the force of gravity and hydrostatic pressure are used to transfer the water quickly towards the toilet deluge.

SpaceX could exploit the two water tanks already present in the tank farm, but for the quantities required by the water deluge system these may not be sufficient. It is likely that Musk’s company has plans to build a water tower near the launch pad in its future plans. At the moment, a solution to be able to use the current tanks present could be to continuously inject nitrogen inside to pressurize the tanks and “push” the water with the necessary pressure.

In any case, remember that Starbase is a test site, and is constantly evolving. It is normal for some things to have been designed and built in a way to then be changed along the way or totally rebuilt. However, once learned how to make everything work best, Musk’s company is bringing back all the various design and construction improvements of Stage Zero, the set of various ground infrastructures to be able to allow a Starship launch, to pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center.

physical protections

It is probable that for the first launch the water deluge system will not be completed yet. However, SpaceX had to think about how to better protect the various infrastructure of the pad and the launch site. In recent weeks, after the static fire test of Booster 7, the OLM (Orbital Launch Mount) has been completely covered with steel protections to avoid damage to the internal components of the pad.

However, the heat generated by the Raptor engines could irreparably damage these plates. SpaceX then plans to add a water cooling system to protect the launch pad shield. In fact, an internal space has been left between the plates in which to pass water pipes.

In this way, as stated by Musk himself, the complete reusability of the steel plates could be achieved. Likewise, the pillars of the pad were also covered with similar plates. For the future, protections are also planned for the entire launch tower, which will therefore be entirely covered with metal plates.

As for the refueling systems which are closely related to the Booster and the Starship, there are two different mechanisms. The QD (Quick Disconnect) of the Booster, immediately after detachment from the first stage, is protected by a metal shield activated by a mechanical system.

A movement similar to that of a turtle’s head protecting itself inside its shell. Likewise, the QD retracts and is protected by a metal plate. The following video shows a test separation of the booster QD, carried out a few months ago at Starbase.

On the other hand, the Ship’s QDA (Quick Disconnect Arm), being a real arm, does not need real protection, since when the detachment occurs it has enough time to move away with a rotating movement around the launch tower .

It is not only the structures of the pad that need to be protected, but also the various infrastructures that surround it, such as the tank farm and the various pipes. The debris thrown into the air by the engines could also damage the furthest tanks, as happened during some static fires or some sudden explosions.

To avoid this, SpaceX built an artificial levee to shield the farm from both debris and exhaust fumes. It has recently been raised with extensions that should divert the cloud beyond the tank farm, preventing it from being crossed with the risk of damage. In addition, a concrete step was also built at the foot of the embankment to facilitate the diversion of the powder cloud flow to the right or left of the tank farm.

Even the Booster’s engines themselves are protected by their own power and possible debris. Steel guards are installed between one engine and another to avoid damage to the pumps of each engine and accidents such as the one that happened SN8 during a static fire. On that occasion, a debris of martyte, the material that covers the concrete under the pad, cut an avionics connection cable, causing the engine to malfunction.

The concrete problem

The accident at SN8 and the subsequent multi-engine static fires of the various Booster prototypes highlighted another significant problem: the concrete under the pad does not resist the great thrust of the Raptors. During a 14-engine test of Booster 7, immediately after ignition, the entire test area was showered with a shower of hot concrete debris, hurled up to tens of meters away from the pad.

To solve this problem SpaceX has started relying on a special type of concrete called “Fondag RS”. This is a type of material used for industrial applications that require particular resistance to heat, pressure and chemicals, all that a space rocket produces. In particular, the Fondag RS is capable of withstanding temperatures up to 1100°C. These features allow SpaceX not to have to replace the concrete coating under the pad after each static fire, since the Fondag supports the stresses caused by the thrust of the Raptor 2 engines.