Here’s how «Victor 6000», the robot that will help in the research of Titan- Corriere TV

It is part of the French ship Atalante and can reach six thousand meters of depth

To help in the search for the submarine Titan the arrival in the North Atlantic of the French ship Atalante is expected, with a robot that can reach 6,000 meters of depth. Victor 6000 has mechanical arms that can be controlled remotely to cut cables or perform other maneuvers. The robot “is not capable of lifting the submarine by itself” but can help dock it to a ship, explained Olivier Lefort, the chief of naval operations at the French Research Institute for the Exploitation of the Sea (Ifremer). “We don’t know what happened. The noises that were heard make us hope that the submarine is on the seabed and that people are still alive, but other scenarios are possible. Even if hope is low, we will go all the way », he assured.

June 21, 2023 – Updated June 21, 2023, 7:33 pm

