Richard Gere was hospitalized in Mexico because of one pneumonia, while in the country on vacation with his family. To report the news is the American site TMZ, which specifies that the American actor he will recover soonat the end of the necessary treatments.

The actor and his wife Alexandra Silva are on holiday near the resort of New vallarta, to celebrate his wife’s 40th birthday. The star, according to what is learned, was taken to the hospital after his cough grew in intensity, to the point of requiring the intervention of a doctor.

Gere was subjected to antibiotic treatments to soothe inflammation in the lungs. The hospitalization lasted only one night and, although the day on which he entered the hospital is not known, Gere’s conditions are given markedly improving.

According to what his wife Alejandra wrote on Instagram, the holidays took place three weeks after the ailments that affected the whole family. In one of Gere’s latest photos, which she herself published on Instagram, the interpreter appeared with a mask on her face.

Not too long ago the actor spoke about why, in his career, he never made sequels to his most famous films, alluding in particular to Pretty Womanthe hugely popular film by Garry Marshall which he starred alongside Julia Roberts: «You have to understand that making a film like this is a kind of magic, you can’t do it at the table. We didn’t know it would be a success that everyone would appreciate: we had made a small film to the best of our ability, and then the magic happened».

